Demolition of Tokyo's Iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower Begins

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--A historic piece of contemporary architecture in Tokyo that has attracted visitors for 50 years is set to disappear as demolition work on the famed Nakagin Capsule Tower began on Tuesday due to age-related deterioration.

Known for its unique exterior design, the building in the upmarket Ginza district, completed in April 1972, is a 13-story complex made of 140 independent housing module capsules.

It is one of the masterpieces of the late architect Kisho Kurokawa, a leading figure in the postwar Japanese architectural movement called metabolism.

Plans are being considered for the capsules that will be removed from the building to be displayed or used at art galleries and accommodation facilities at home and abroad.

Nakagin Capsule Tower was a symbol of metabolism, built under the concept that the building would remain sustainable through the continual replacement of the capsules. In reality, however, none of the capsules was replaced due to cost and other reasons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]