Chilean Man Gets 28 Years over Murder of Japanese Woman

Besancon, France, April 12 (Jiji Press)--A French court sentenced a 31-year-old Chilean man to 28 years in prison over a murder of a Japanese woman who went missing while studying in Besancon, eastern France, in December 2016.

Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, the Chilean man, was a former boyfriend of the Japanese woman, Narumi Kurosaki, who was a student of the University of Tsukuba in the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki.

French prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Zepeda, the severest penalty in France. The court did not mention the reason for the sentence.

The focal point of the trial which started on March 29 was whether prosecutors could prove that Zepeda murdered Kurosaki and abandoned her body while there was no direct evidence to support the allegations.

Zepeda denies the charges against him. A lawyer for him said that no decision has been made on whether to appeal.

