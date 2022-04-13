Italy Shows Interest in Joining Japan's Fighter Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini expressed interest in the possibility of his country joining the development of the successor to the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighter jets, during talks with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kish.

Meeting at the Japanese Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday, the two ministers agreed to promote defense cooperation between Japan and Italy.

They also reaffirmed the importance of sending out messages together that they oppose to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion, apparently with China's hegemonic actions in mind.

Furthermore, Kishi and Guerini shared the view that Russia's aggression against Ukraine constitutes a serious violation of international law. They agreed that countries with common fundamental values should work together as one to tackle the Ukrainian crisis.

