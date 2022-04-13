FOCUS: Locals Remain Skeptical about Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Many locals remain skeptical about plans to release treated low-level radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the Pacific, though one year has passed since the government adopted the plans.

The negative opinion reflects the government's hasty decision on the move, made without sufficient communication to gain understanding from locals.

Possible reputational damage to local seafood would be a serious problem to the fishing industry in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima, where the nuclear plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> is located.

From April last year, commercial fishing off the Fukushima coast is on its way to resuming full operations after years of limited fishing following the 2011 meltdowns at the plant.

The government and TEPCO aim to start releasing the treated water, which contains tritium, a radioactive substance, around spring next year after taking measures to tackle reputational damage.

