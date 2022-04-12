Japan Confirms 49,773 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 49,773 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of about 4,100 from a week before.

Forty-seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from Monday to 467.

In Tokyo, 6,922 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of 46 from a week before. There were three new deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 1.4 pct from a week before to 7,589.9 in the Japanese capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from Monday to 27.

Among other prefectures, 5,051 new cases were confirmed in Osaka, 4,117 new cases in Kanagawa, 3,401 new cases in Aichi and 2,541 new cases in Saitama.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]