Tokyo Reports 6,922 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 6,922 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, a decrease of 46 from a week before.
New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled three.
The seven-day average of new cases rose 1.4 pct from a week before to 7,589.9. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from Monday to 27.
