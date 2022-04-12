Tokyo Reports 6,922 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 6,922 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, a decrease of 46 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled three.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 1.4 pct from a week before to 7,589.9. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from Monday to 27.

