Japan Succeeds in Lung Transplant Involving 2 Blood Types

Kyoto, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University Hospital has said that it succeeded in a live lung transplant involving two different blood types for the first time in the world.

A girl aged between 10 and 19 received a section of the lungs of her father with a blood type different from her own, the hospital in the western Japan city of Kyoto said Tuesday.

The recipient is in stable condition and has already left the hospital.

She developed obstructive bronchitis following bone marrow transplants for treating leukemia in her early childhood. She received the latest operation after becoming dependent on an artificial respirator last September.

As her physical constitution required two donors, parts of the lungs of her father and mother were transplanted in February this year.

