Kishida Eyes Trips to Southeast Asia, Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Britain during his country's Golden Week holiday period between late this month and early May, senior government and ruling coalition officials said Tuesday.

In meetings with leaders of those countries, Kishida aims to strengthen cooperation in addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Kishida aims to affirm a policy of opposing any unilateral changes to the status quo by force and seek support for efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The focal point is whether Kishida will be able to gain the cooperation of Southeast Asian countries that are cautious about sanctions on Russia.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]