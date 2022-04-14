50 Years On: War Experience in Okinawa Sung in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Morihiro Nakamura sings the wartime experience of his family members in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa to convey the brutality of war to people in the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

"I want people to know the brutality of war," Nakamura, 72-year-old adviser at the Hiroshima association of people from Okinawa, says, calling for world peace.

Now a resident of the city of Hiroshima, which was devastated by the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II, Nakamura is originally from Okinawa, where fierce ground battles were fought in the final months of the war.

The words of the song Nakamura sings to his own sanshin, a traditional string instrument, were written by his father, Seiko, based on the father's experience during the Battle of Okinawa. The song is sung to music from "Nubui Kuduchi, a famous folk song in Okinawa.

The song, which has 10 verses, starts with a line that says the father never forgets that U.S. soldiers landed on Sunabe of the town of Chatan on April 1, 1945.

