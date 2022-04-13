Quasi-Refugee System Eyed for Ukrainian Evacuees: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan will promote discussions about protecting Ukrainian evacuees by giving them a "quasi-refugee" status, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

Masses of people have been fleeing out of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of their country. But those evacuating due to international conflicts are said not to fit the definition of refugees set out by the U.N. Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

"In order to appropriately shelter people who may be persecuted for reasons other than those stipulated by the refugee convention, the Ministry of Justice is mulling a system to protect such people just like we treat refugees," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The international convention defines refugees as people who could be persecuted "for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."

During an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened this autumn, the government aims to submit a bill to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law, in which it will call for adopting the new system to protect people fleeing international conflicts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]