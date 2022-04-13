Japan SDF Conducting Joint Drill with U.S. Aircraft Carrier

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is conducting joint training with Japan's Self-Defense Forces in the Sea of Japan, the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said Wednesday.

"Routine bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific," the 7th Fleet said.

The drill is being conducted apparently with North Korea in mind.

The Maritime SDF said that its Inazuma and Kongo destroyers, along with F-2 fighter jets of the Air SDF, participated in the drill Tuesday.

"Our training enhances the credibility of conventional deterrence by demonstrating the strength of our bilateral partnerships," the 7th Fleet said.

