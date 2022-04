Japan Confirms 57,758 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 57,758 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 2,900 from a week before.

There were 67 new deaths from COVID-19. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by one from Tuesday to 468.

In Tokyo, 8,253 new cases were reported, a decrease of 399 from a week before. Five new deaths were confirmed.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo fell by four from Tuesday to 23. The seven-day average of new cases rose 2.4 pct from a week before to 7,532.9.

Among other prefectures, 5,121 new cases were reported in Osaka, 4,517 new cases in Kanagawa, 3,430 new cases in Aichi and 3,016 new cases in Saitama.

