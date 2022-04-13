Rapid Change in Forex Rates Problematic: Suzuki

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters Wednesday that a rapid change in foreign exchange rates is "very problematic," referring to the yen's slide against the dollar.

Although Suzuki declined to comment on the current levels of exchange rates, he said that the stability of the currency market is important.

"The government will monitor the market closely with a sense of tension," Suzuki said.

Separately, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters, "I'm not in a position to comment on the levels of exchange rates."

In Tokyo on Wednesday, the dollar rose above 126 yen for the first time since May 2002.

