Kishida Aims to Bridge Gap between Asia, West in Planned Trip

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to bridge the difference in approaches to Russia's invasion of Ukraine between the West and Southeast Asia in his planned trip to that region and Britain.

While Europe and the United States have taken tough actions against Russia, many Southeast Asian nations are reluctant to impose sanctions due to their close relations with Moscow.

Kishida is considering visiting Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Britain during Japan's Golden Week holiday period from the end of April to early May.

The focal point of his visit would be how much cooperation he can elicit from the Southeast Asian countries, including in sanctions against Russia.

It will be Kishida's second visit to other parts of Asia since he took office in October last year. In the first trip, he went to India and Cambodia in March this year.

