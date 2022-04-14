Japan Mulling Airlifting Relief Goods to Ukraine's Neighbors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering using Self-Defense Forces aircraft to transport relief supplies to Ukraine's neighboring countries to support Ukrainian evacuees fleeing Russia's invasion, according to government sources.

The government plans to dispatch the SDF aircraft later this month at the earliest, the sources said Wednesday.

In response to a request from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Tokyo is mulling airlifting relief goods based on the law for cooperation in U.N. peacekeeping operations.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi held a videoconference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, on Wednesday. After the talks, Kishi told reporters, "We'll seriously consider what more we can do (to support Ukraine)."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]