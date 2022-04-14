Kumamoto Pref. Marks 6 Years since Deadly Quakes

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 14 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Thursday to remember victims of a pair of deadly earthquakes that hit Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, six years ago.

Thirty people, including relatives of those killed in the disaster and Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima, participated in the ceremony, which took place at the prefectural government building. The ceremony was scaled down to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection. It was livestreamed on YouTube, as in the previous year.

The attendees offered a minute of silence at the start of the ceremony, followed by a speech by Kabashima, who said, "We pledge to build a Kumamoto where people can live with a peace of mind."

"We are still far from postdisaster reconstruction, but we, family members, will continue moving forward as the restoration of Kumamoto, our hometown, progresses," Yoshimasa Mochida, 54, who lost his mother, Tetsuko, in the disaster, said in a speech representing the relatives of the deceased.

Later, the governor and some of the bereaved relatives laid white chrysanthemums at an altar set up for the ceremony.

