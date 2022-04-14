White House Denies Report on Offer for Japan to Join AUKUS
Washington, April 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday denied a Japanese media report that Japan has been approached regarding its possible participation in the AUKUS security pact among the United States, Britain and Australia.
Speaking at a press conference, Psaki said that the report is "inaccurate."
"Our focus has been on finalizing a trilateral program of work on a range of advanced military capabilities that align our priorities, amplify our collective strengths and accelerate the development and acquisition of leading-edge defense capabilities," she added.
Earlier on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference, "It is not true that we were approached with the offer to join" the AUKUS pact.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]