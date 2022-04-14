Japan Confirms 55,294 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 55,294 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, an increase of about 300 from a week before.

Daily new cases hit a record high in Iwate, Fukushima and Nagano prefectures.

Fifty-two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the country, including 11 in Osaka Prefecture and seven in Tokyo.

The number of severely ill patients fell by one from Wednesday to 467.

In Tokyo, 8,540 new cases were reported, a decrease of 213 from a week before.

