JR Train Reservations in Golden Week Up over 60 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of seats on Shinkansen superexpress and other trains of the Japan Railways Group that had been booked for this year's Golden Week holiday period in Japan stood at 1.34 million as of Wednesday, up 66 pct from a year before, the six JR passenger service firms said Thursday.

The surge in seat reservations during the period between April 28 and May 8 came mainly because the government fully lifted its novel coronavirus pre-emergency last month.

The figure does not include data for the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, which had been partially closed due to damage from a strong earthquake that hit the Tohoku northeastern region March 16, as well as for the Yamagata, Akita and Hokkaido Shinkansen lines, all connected with the Tohoku Shinkansen Line.

East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, on Wednesday started accepting reservations for trains on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, which fully reopened Thursday. Some 114,000 seats for the Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen trains during the Golden Week period have already been booked, according to JR East.

Seat reservations for the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines were up 74 pct from a year earlier as of Wednesday, JR East said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]