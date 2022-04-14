Russian Subs Test-Fire Cruise Missiles in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Two submarines of the Russian navy's Pacific fleet have test-fired Kalibr cruise missiles, hitting a target in the Sea of Japan, Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The missiles were fired from the Sea of Japan, according to Russia's ITAR-Tass news agency. Russia has used the Kalibr missile, which has a range of 2,000 kilometers, in its invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese government conveyed its concern about the missile drill to Moscow through diplomatic channels, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

The Russian ministry said that the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov submarines fired Kalibr missiles at a target representing an enemy ship. Over 15 vessels of the fleet assisted the submarines in the drill.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is conducting joint training with Japan's Self-Defense Forces in the Sea of Japan.

