Swiss President Cassis to Visit Japan from Mon.

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Ignazio Cassis, president and foreign minister of Switzerland, will visit Japan for five days from Monday, according to the Japanese government.

During his stay in Japan, Cassis is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government said Thursday. They are expected to discuss responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ways to strengthen Japan-Switzerland relations.

