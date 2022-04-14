Japan Eyes Emergency Steps to Secure Chipmaking Gases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry made it clear Thursday to take emergency steps by the end of the year to help domestic semiconductor manufacturers stably procure rare gases indispensable for chipmaking.

Worries are growing that the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine will force Japan to taper off its procurement of such gases from the two leading supplier countries. Currently, Japan imports some 6 pct of neon and other rare gases used to make chips from the warring nations.

To prevent rare gas shortages at chipmakers, the ministry aims to increase domestic production of them. Specifically, it intends to support investment in production facilities and equipment and development of technologies to collect and recycle used gases, ministry officials said.

In addition, the ministry eyes cooperation with the United States and other countries concerned in reinforcing the semiconductor supply chain, they said.

