Komuro's Name Not on List of N.Y. Bar Exam Passers

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The name of Kei Komuro, who married former Japanese Princess Mako last year, was not included in the list of 1,378 passers of the New York state bar examination in February, which was released on Friday Japan time.

The names of the individuals who passed the exam were published on the New York State Board of Law Examiners' official website.

For three years from 2018, Komuro, 30, studied at a law school in New York.

He took the New York state's bar exam for the first time in July last year, but failed to pass it.

In October last year, he briefly returned to Japan to marry the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. The former princess, now 30, left the Imperial Family upon marriage.

