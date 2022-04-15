Japan's Satoyama-Themed Pavilion Opens at Dutch Garden Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, April 14 (Jiji Press)--An opening ceremony for Japan's pavilion at the Floriade Expo 2022 in the Netherlands was held Thursday, with landscapes and farmland in "satoyama" village forests in the Asian nation going on display.

The pavilion showcases Japan's traditional and sustainable lifestyle that is harmonious with nature. Satoyama is an area surrounding cities and towns, and includes farmland, irrigation ponds, forests and grassland.

The Floriade Expo is one of the largest international horticultural exhibitions. The ongoing expo in Almere, near Amsterdam, is scheduled to run until Oct. 9.

Through the pavilion, Japan will also promote the World Horticultural Exhibition Yokohama, which will be held in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, in 2027, seeking to find countries wishing to take part in the event.

Japanese Ambassador to the Netherlands Hidehisa Horinouchi said at the ceremony that Japan hopes to learn from the Netherlands in order to successfully hold the 2027 expo.

