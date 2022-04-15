JR East Covered Up Station Direction Signs in Russian

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020> temporarily covered up direction signs in Russian at Tokyo's Ebisu Station this month, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company returned the signs to the original state on Friday after it was criticized on social media for committing discrimination.

JR East put up the signs in 2018. The words "Roppongi" and "Nakameguro" are written in Japanese, English, Korean and Russian to direct passengers who wish to transfer to the Hibiya subway line.

The signs were placed amid expectations for an increase in passengers during last summer's Tokyo Olympics. The Russian Embassy in Tokyo is located along the Hibiya Line.

The company received feedback from several passengers who were unhappy to see words in Russian following Russia's launch of military action in Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]