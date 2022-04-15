Japan Watching Impact of "Bad Weakening of Yen" on Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday he thinks a weakening of the yen can be bad for the economy if soaring import prices cannot be passed on to sales prices enough.

Through the remark, made in a press conference, Suzuki suggested again that the government will monitor closely the impact of the yen's recent plunge against the dollar on the economy.

Suzuki also said he is planning to attend a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 advanced and developing economies, which is slated to take place in Washington on Wednesday.

In the G-20 meeting, participants will discuss soaring food and energy prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and novel coronavirus responses, Suzuki said.

"We'll make efforts so that the international community as a whole will take a direction of stopping Russia's reckless deed," Suzuki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]