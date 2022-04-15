Japan's Population Falls by Record 644,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's population including foreigners stood at 125,502,000 as of Oct. 1 last year, down by 644,000, or 0.51 pct, from a year earlier, marking the steepest drop under comparable data available since 1950, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The country's total population fell for the 11th straight year, with Tokyo's population declining for the first time since 1995, by 38,000 to 14.01 million.

The novel coronavirus crisis and the subsequent spread of remote working are believed to have discouraged people from moving to Tokyo and encouraged residents in the capital to move out to live in more livable areas including in neighboring prefectures, people familiar with the matter said.

According to the ministry, the overall population fell as deaths exceeded births by 609,000 and as people who moved out of the country outnumbered those who moved in by 35,000.

Japan saw the natural population decline accelerate by over 100,000 and logged the first population outflow in nine years amid entry restrictions for foreigners to prevent the spread of the virus.

