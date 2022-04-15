MSDF Conducts Joint Drill with U.S. Navy in Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force said Friday that its Aegis destroyer Kongo carried out a joint exercise with the U.S. Navy in the Sea of Japan on Wednesday and Thursday.

The drill, including practices to share information on ballistic missiles, preceded Friday's 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and grandfather of its current leader, Kim Jong Un.

The exercise was apparently aimed at deterring North Korea from firing missiles or conducting a nuclear test to mark the anniversary.

Participants to the drill included two U.S. Aegis vessels, such as the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay, according to the MSDF.

In the drill, the MSDF and the U.S. Navy shared information they collected, such as data on missile launches and their trajectories, and practiced responding to missile launches together.

