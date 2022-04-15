Japan Confirms 49,768 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 49,768 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decline of 2,175 from a week before.

Sixty-two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed across the country.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients plunged by 237 from Thursday to 230 after Osaka Prefectures changed its reporting criteria.

In Tokyo, 6,768 new cases were reported, a decrease of 1,344 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 1.9 pct from a week earlier to 7,310.4. The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from Thursday to 20.

