Japan Confirms 49,768 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 49,768 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decline of 2,175 from a week before.
Sixty-two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed across the country.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients plunged by 237 from Thursday to 230 after Osaka Prefectures changed its reporting criteria.
In Tokyo, 6,768 new cases were reported, a decrease of 1,344 from a week before.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 1.9 pct from a week earlier to 7,310.4. The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from Thursday to 20.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]