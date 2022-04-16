LDP Mulls Boost in Japan's Defense Spending to 2 Pct of GDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to propose that the country increase defense spending to a level equivalent to 2 pct of its gross domestic product in about five years, sources familiar with its discussions said Friday.

The LDP's Research Commission on Security plans to put forward the proposal as NATO member countries are committed to spending 2 pct of their GDP on defense.

The Japanese government's fiscal 2022 budget includes 5,400.5 billion yen in defense spending, which accounts for 0.95 pct of the country's GDP.

The LDP panel will ask the government to reflect the proposal when it updates its national security strategy late this year.

The panel will also propose that Japan acquire a capability to strike enemy bases such as missile launch sites and command functions.

