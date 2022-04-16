Kishida, U.S. Lawmakers Agree on Greater Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Saturday agreed that their countries will work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in light of China's growing presence.

In their meeting in Tokyo, the U.S. lawmakers told Kishida that there is a bipartisan understanding in the United States of the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance and that they want to deepen understanding of Japan's roles in the region through their latest visit.

Kishida told the U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat, that it is important for Japan and the United States to work more closely together.

The prime minister also asked for U.S. cooperation to bring back home Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

They also discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The meeting was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

