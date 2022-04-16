Family Mourns Man Killed in 2016 Kumamoto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Minamiaso, Kumamoto Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Family members Saturday mourned the death of a then 22-year-old man who was killed in one of major earthquakes that hit Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, six years ago.

The family of Hikaru Yamato observed a minute of silence at 1:25 a.m. (4:25 p.m. Friday GMT), the time when the main quake measuring 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, occurred.

Yamato lost his life in a landslide that occurred near the Aso Ohashi bridge in the village of Minamiaso, which was collapsed following the main quake.

His father, Takuya, 63, his mother, Shinobu, 54, and his older brother, Shogo, 29, laid flowers at the altar made of concrete blocks and bricks near the remains of the bridge.

"I feel like my son is here no matter how many years pass by," Takuya said.

