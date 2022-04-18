Insurance System Covering All Workers to Be Discussed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will shortly launch full-fledged discussions on expanding the coverage of employee pension and health insurance programs to all workers in the country.

The issue will first be discussed by a government panel of experts on Japan's social security system for all generations.

The government aims to lay out the direction for the insurance system covering all workers around June and have it reflected in its "honebuto" basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

With the enactment of pension system reform-related bills in May 2020, the coverage of "kosei nenkin" public pension program mainly for corporate workers is set to be extended to those working at companies with 51 or more employees in October 2024. Currently, the workforce requirement stands at 501 or more.

The focus of coming discussions is expected to be on whether the employee pension coverage can be broadened to all companies regardless of the number of workers.

