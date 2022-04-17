Booster Vaccinations Slow among Young People in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Only less than 30 pct of people in their 20s and 30s in Japan have received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, recent government data showed.

More than 80 pct of those in their 70s and older have received a booster shot, but the proportion was lower at 24.0 pct in those in their 20s and 25.9 pct in their 30s, according to the data released Monday.

The government released booster vaccination rates by age group for the first time. Across all ages, nearly half of the population, at 47.1 pct, had received a booster shot as of Friday.

The government plans to take steps, including providing financial aid to help colleges open mass vaccination sites, to promote booster inoculations among young people.

By prefecture, only Gunma, Yamaguchi, Nagasaki and Kumamoto saw more than 30 pct of those in their 20s and 30s receive a booster shot.

