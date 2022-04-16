Kishida Vows to Expand Aid to Smaller Businesses

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that his government will expand aid to small and midsize companies seeking to advance into new businesses to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'll prepare a special scheme to support businesses venturing into new fields at a time when prices are soaring," Kishida told reporters in the central Japan city of Niigata.

"The government will support smaller companies and startups in the countryside so that they will spur growth across the country," he said.

