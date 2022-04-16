Japan Confirms 47,598 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 47,598 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of about 5,100 from a week before.

Forty-nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by eight from Friday to 222.

In Tokyo, 6,797 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 1,305 from a week before. Nine new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 5.7 pct from a week before to 7,124. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by three from Friday to 17.

