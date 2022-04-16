Tokyo Confirms 6,797 New COVID-19 Cases

Society Lifestyle

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 6,797 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the metropolitan government said, a decrease of 1,305 from a week before.

Nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 5.7 pct from a week before to 7,124. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by three from Friday to 17.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press