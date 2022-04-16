Kishida Steps Up Regional Trips for Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tsubame, Niigata Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been stepping up regional trips to display his self-touted "ability to listen" to the voice of people toward this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

Kishida had refrained from regional trips to focus on a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Kishida traveled to the central prefecture of Niigata, where he visited Sanjo City University, which features education on manufacturing, and Tsubame-based Takeda Kanagata Seisakusho, which is known for technology for embossing letters on metal pieces.

During a meeting with local business owners, Kishida said that manufacturing is an "industry to be positioned at the center of the Japanese economy in the future."

On April 9, Kishida met with owners of medical and biotechnology startups in the western city of Kobe. He is scheduled to visit the central prefecture of Ishikawa on Sunday and the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto on April 23.

