Japanese State Minister Visits Facility for Ukrainians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese State Justice Minister Jun Tsushima said Saturday that he has visited a temporary facility to accommodate Ukrainian people fleeing to Japan following Russia's invasion.

"The evacuees said they have become able to spend a quiet night. We'll continue support to allow them to feel relieved," Tsushima told a news conference after his hourlong visit.

The government has rented rooms of a hotel to use them as a temporary accommodation facility for Ukrainians fleeing the war to start living in Japan. A playroom for children is available.

Currently, six men and 15 women are staying at the facility. The ministry has not disclosed the facility's location.

Tsushima said that the evacuees have high interest in school education. "The challenge is how to match various offers of assistance from across the country (to their requests)," he said.

