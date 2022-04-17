North Korea Tests New Tactical Guided Weapon: State Media

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 17 (Jiji Press)--North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the successful test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon, the country's state media reported Sunday.

The weapons test is an apparent warning against U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises set to start Monday.

South Korea's military said Sunday that North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan at around 6 p.m. Saturday local time that flew about 110 kilometers at an altitude of around 25 kilometers and a top speed of Mach 4.

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency said the new weapons system is "of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK and diversification of their firepower missions." The DPRK is the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said North Korea seems to have tested its own version of the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System or a ballistic missile modeled after Russia's Iskander.

