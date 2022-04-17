South Korea's Yoon to Send Delegation to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 17 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will send a delegation to Japan April 24-28 to discuss his foreign policy, a spokesperson for his transition team said Sunday.

The delegation, to be led by Chung Jin-suk, deputy speaker of the South Korean National Assembly and a senior member of a parliamentarians' group dedicated to promoting friendly relations with Japan, will hold talks in Japan with Foreign Ministry officials, lawmakers and business leaders.

Yoon, who takes office on May 10, has expressed an eagerness to improve relations with Japan that have been strained due to issues of wartime history. The issues may be discussed during the delegation's trip to Japan.

The transition team's spokesperson said the objective of the delegation is for policy talks on cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea after Yoon takes office.

Yoon expects the visit to lay the foundation for cooperation on North Korea policy and resolving pending issues between Japan and South Korea, the spokesperson said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]