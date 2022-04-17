Japan Confirms 39,291 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 39,291 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decline of about 9,870 from a week before.

Twenty-six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by three from Saturday to 219.

In Tokyo, 5,220 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of about 2,800 from a week before. Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 11.2 pct from a week before to 6,723.1. There were 17 severely ill COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]