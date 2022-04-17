Tokyo Confirms 5,220 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 5,220 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the metropolitan government said, a decrease of about 2,800 from a week before.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 11.2 pct from a week before to 6,723.1. There were 17 severely ill COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Saturday.

