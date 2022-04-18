Keidanren, Universities Call for Allowing Use of Info on Interns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and Japanese universities on Monday jointly called for allowing companies to utilize in their recruiting activities performance evaluation and other information on students who worked on internships.

The request was included in a report compiled at the day's meeting of a council made up of top Keidanren and university officials.

As the government has presented a view that companies should not use information on interns when they decide who to hire, the council will ask the government to change the recognition.

To open the way for intern information to be utilized, the council plans to establish a certification scheme by creating practical standards regarding internship programs. It aims to have the scheme applied starting with students graduating from universities or graduate schools in fiscal 2024.

In the report, the council said certified internship programs should only target students who have advanced to at least the third year of university, and offer practical work experiences for five days or more for general work or for at least two weeks for professional jobs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]