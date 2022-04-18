Moritomo Chief Kagoike, Wife Guilty Again for Subsidy Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Monday sentenced Yasunori Kagoike, 69, head of Japanese school operator Moritomo Gakuen, to five years in prison without suspension for fraudulently receiving public subsidies.

Presiding Judge Masaki Nishida also gave a two-and-a-half-year prison term to Kagoike's 65-year-old wife, Junko, also without suspension.

The defense team for the couple had claimed their innocence, saying that they had no intention of receiving the money fraudulently.

Both the defense team and public prosecutors had appealed to the high court in the western Japan city of Osaka after Osaka District Court handed a five-year unsuspended prison sentence to Kagoike and a three-year prison term, suspended for five years, to Junko. The prosecutors had demanded a seven-year prison sentence to both the husband and the wife.

In February 2020, the district court ruled that the couple swindled the Japanese government of some 56 million yen in subsidies in 2016-2017, by padding construction costs for an elementary school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]