Japan Reports 330,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 332,634 new coronavirus infection cases in the past week, down by 6,873 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 7,383,514 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new infection cases at 47,062, followed by Kanagawa at 27,368, Osaka at 25,976 and Saitama at 21,436.

Japan's cumulative death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 29,042, up by 337 from a week before. The pace of growth slowed from 401 in the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]