Japan to Communicate Well with Next S. Korean Govt: Matsuno

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is ready to "communicate well" with incoming South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The top Japanese government spokesman made the remark as Yoon is slated to dispatch a delegation to Japan on Sunday. The Japanese and South Korean sides are currently working out a schedule of events for members of the delegation during their five-day stay in Japan through April 28, Matsuno said.

"Cooperation between Japan and South Korea, and among the two plus the United States is essential" in responding to issues related to North Korea and other matters, he said.

"Japan and South Korea need to further develop their ties based on their friendship and bilateral cooperation that have lasted since their diplomatic normalization," he said, adding, "We are pinning hopes on the next South Korean president's leadership."

Matsuno, meanwhile, said that the Japan-South Korea relationship is now very strained, citing the issues of Koreans requisitioned to work in Japan during World War II and Korean comfort women, who served as prostitutes, including those forced to do so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during the war.

