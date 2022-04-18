Japan Emperor to Attend Tree-Planting Festival Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito will attend this year's National Tree Planting Festival online from the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The festival, the 72nd of its kind, will take place June 5 in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan.

The Emperor will attend the annual event online for the second straight year amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Empress Masako will join him if she is well.

The tree-planting festival is one of the four major annual national events that take the Imperial couple to each prefecture.

The 71st festival took place in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, last year after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus. It was the first tree-planting festival held in an online format.

