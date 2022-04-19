Japan Panel OKs Approval of Novavax’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan’s health ministry on Monday authorized a plan to approve U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine.

The ministry is expected to formally approve the Novavax vaccine soon, making it the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available in Japan.

The Novavax vaccine is a recombinant protein vaccine, unlike the three already-approved ones. According to the ministry, the vaccine is effective against the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus, albeit less so compared with other variants.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502> is in charge of manufacturing and distributing the vaccine in Japan. The Japanese government has concluded a contract with Takeda on the supply of 150 million doses of the vaccine in 2022.

The ministry will allow people aged 18 or over to receive 0.5 milliliter of the Novavax vaccine each in their first and second shots with an interval of three weeks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]