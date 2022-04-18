Japan Panel OKs Approval of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's health ministry on Monday authorized a plan to approve U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine, which is set to be the fourth such vaccine to be approved in Japan.

The Novavax vaccine is a recombinant protein vaccine, unlike the three already-approved ones. It will be available for first and second shots with an interval of three weeks.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502> is in charge of manufacturing and distributing the vaccine in Japan. The Japanese government has concluded a contract with Takeda on the supply of 150 million doses of the vaccine in 2022.

According to Takeda and others, the Novavax vaccine has been confirmed to be about 90 pct effective in preventing infections and 100 pct effective in preventing infected people from developing moderate to severe symptoms in clinical trials launched overseas, including the United States, before the spread of delta and omicron coronavirus variants.

Interim results of a clinical trial with 200 participants in Japan have also demonstrated the vaccine's effectiveness and safety.

